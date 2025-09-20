iHuman (NYSE:IH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. iHuman had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter.

iHuman Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of IH stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.39. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

