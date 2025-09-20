IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $366,959,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after buying an additional 5,665,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

