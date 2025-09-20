IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,177 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,152 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

