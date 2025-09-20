IDACORP, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the energy company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

