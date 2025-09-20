Huiwen Yao Sells 40,000 Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 8.8%
Shares of ASTS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $60.95.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
