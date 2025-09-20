Huiwen Yao Sells 40,000 Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of ASTS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.