HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.45.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 647,159 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 855,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 133,840 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

