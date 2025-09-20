HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 226 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

