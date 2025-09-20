HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 245,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.88 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.