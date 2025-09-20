Head to Head Review: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Quanta Services and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services 3.73% 18.41% 7.15% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Quanta Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quanta Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services 0 12 12 0 2.50 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Quanta Services and WANG & LEE GROUP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Quanta Services currently has a consensus target price of $401.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Quanta Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quanta Services is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanta Services and WANG & LEE GROUP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services $23.67 billion 2.45 $904.82 million $6.46 60.27 WANG & LEE GROUP $3.95 million 0.18 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Volatility and Risk

Quanta Services has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANG & LEE GROUP has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quanta Services beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company’s Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

