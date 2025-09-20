Head-To-Head Review: Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) & Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Directview and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic 1 2 4 0 2.43

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Directview.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview N/A N/A N/A Harmonic 9.96% 17.83% 10.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Directview and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.4% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Directview and Harmonic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harmonic $678.72 million 1.71 $39.22 million $0.59 17.31

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Summary

Harmonic beats Directview on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. Its video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides VOS360 SaaS platform that provides both streaming and channel origination and distribution services; and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, VOD, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, integration services, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training, as well as SaaS-related support and deployment. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

