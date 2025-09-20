Head-To-Head Contrast: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) vs. Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and Eagle Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $70.49 million 3.66 $13.89 million $2.19 16.00 Eagle Financial Services $59.17 million 3.58 $15.34 million $2.16 18.23

Eagle Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 13.28% 7.34% 0.73% Eagle Financial Services 13.59% 10.92% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Isabella Bank and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Given Isabella Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Isabella Bank pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Isabella Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Isabella Bank beats Eagle Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.