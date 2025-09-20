Head-To-Head Comparison: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) & Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous 15.74% -143.21% 42.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compass Group and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compass Group and Nathan’s Famous”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $46.16 billion 1.25 $1.40 billion N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $148.18 million 2.84 $24.03 million $5.76 17.88

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nathan’s Famous pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment is composed of royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations segment deals with the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment includes administrative expenses such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

