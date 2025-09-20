Head-To-Head Comparison: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) versus Avalon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) and Avalon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Avalon Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Avalon Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.79 $95.07 million $0.86 7.78 Avalon Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HighPeak Energy and Avalon Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Avalon Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Avalon Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Avalon Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75% Avalon Oil & Gas N/A N/A -2,194.15%

Risk and Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Avalon Oil & Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Avalon Oil & Gas

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

