Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:FTI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.