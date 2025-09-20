Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $3,425,195.61 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $245.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 306.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,224,000 after buying an additional 711,893 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 240.0% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

