Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7,286.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 771,130 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 764.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $34,533,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3%

UL stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.