Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 12.15% 1.24% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Eagle and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1 1 2 1 2.60

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.39 billion 0.93 -$222.33 million N/A N/A Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $252.33 million 92.38 $223.35 million $0.19 142.01

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Eagle.

Summary

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Great Eagle on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers secretarial, staff, maintenance and repair, consultancy, and advisory services, as well as property maintenance and leasing services. Further, it sales building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project management and advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, warehousing, general trading, hospitality, and hotel management services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

