Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Shares Down 16.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) dropped 16.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 101,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 43,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Graphano Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.
About Graphano Energy
Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Graphano Energy
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Graphano Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphano Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.