Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,864,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 1,552,223 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 441,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

