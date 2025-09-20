Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 37,351 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,351 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 1.8% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 11.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

