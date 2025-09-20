Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 26,299 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,299 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.