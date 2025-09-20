Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

