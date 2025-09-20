Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,291 shares during the quarter. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Plum Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

CLIP opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.53.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.