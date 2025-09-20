Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1%

BEN stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.58.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

