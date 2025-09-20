Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $32.74 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,160 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for 3.3% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $32,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

