Global Financial Private Client LLC Invests $292,000 in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,153 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 39.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 489,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,355,303.30. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,538,126 shares of company stock valued at $225,707,066. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.79 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

