Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Barclays started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WM stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

