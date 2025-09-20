Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

NFLX stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,139.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

