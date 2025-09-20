Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 – 09/19
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.