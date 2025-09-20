Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 83.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

