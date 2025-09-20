Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 15,374 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$16,065.83.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,135 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$10,631.62.

On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 12,253 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$12,730.87.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,423 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$11,765.69.

On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 6,742 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$6,977.97.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,528 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$22,173.84.

On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,433 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$20,113.16.

The firm has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 299.0%. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

