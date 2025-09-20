Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Generac Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after buying an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,619,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,804,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 914,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

