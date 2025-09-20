GE Aerospace (GE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.
GE Aerospace has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE Aerospace to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
GE stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $303.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
