GATX Corporation $GATX Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 67,875.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 355,665 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 198,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $172.01 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $174.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GATX

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $335,698.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,599.54. This trade represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,281.95. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,509. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.