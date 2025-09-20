Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th.
Garda Property Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Garda Property Group Company Profile
