Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

