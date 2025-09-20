Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 173 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,308 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 474,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneMain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,000,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $48,282,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 930,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 430,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,664,140 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Trading Down 1.3%

OneMain stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

