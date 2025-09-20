Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 940 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insmed to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,190,318.25. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,097 shares of company stock worth $39,721,648. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $144.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.