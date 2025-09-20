Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 156.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 1.1%

Nordson stock opened at $225.08 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

