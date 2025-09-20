Fulton Bank N.A. Has $709,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $147,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after buying an additional 771,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

HWM opened at $190.38 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

