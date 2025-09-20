Fulton Bank N.A. Has $492,000 Stock Position in Valvoline $VVV

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VVV opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.