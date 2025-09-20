Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Reliance by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $287.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.35.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.80.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

