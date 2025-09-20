Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FTI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

