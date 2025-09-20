Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

