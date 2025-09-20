Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

