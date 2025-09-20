Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

