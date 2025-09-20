Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.