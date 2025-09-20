Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.