Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

