Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,589 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $41.45 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

