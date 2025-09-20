Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after buying an additional 218,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after buying an additional 145,161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after buying an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.73.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

