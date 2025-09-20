Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $303.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

